ANDERSON — A new federal online reporting form is available for people to report imposter scam calls, but Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger cautions residents about the importance of not becoming a victim in the first place.
“I think it is a good step from the federal government; however, I don’t want people to get their hopes up that their individual cases will automatically be solved,” Mellinger said.
In the last year, scams in which people were called to make cash or gift card payments to avoid arrest for alleged Social Security number problems became the No. 1 type of fraud reported to the Federal Trade Commission and Social Security Administration, according to a press release from SSA.
A dedicated online form at https://oig.ssa.gov has been launched to help authorities capture data to analyze for trends and commonalities to combat the scams.
Mellinger said people should also keep informed on new tactics used by scammers to avoid becoming a victim.
“Be skeptical, ask for names and phone numbers, call a relative or law enforcement before giving any info to someone you don’t know,” Mellinger said.
The commissioner of Social Security, Andrew Saul, and the inspector general for the Social Security Administration, Gail S. Ennis, are encouraging people to report live callers, email, text and in-person scams on the form.
“We are taking action to raise awareness and prevent scammers from harming Americans,” Saul said in the press release. “I am deeply troubled that our country has not been able to stop these crooks from deceiving some of the most vulnerable members of our society.”
A unique Personal Identification Number (PIN) is also generated at the time the report is made so if the Office of Inspector General contacts a person about the report, they will know the call is legitimate.
“Awareness is our best hope to thwart the scammers,” said Ennis in the press release. “Tell your friends and family about them and report them to us when you receive them, but most importantly, just hang up and ignore the calls.”
