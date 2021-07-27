ANDERSON — A rezoning request has been approved for the planned relocation of an autism clinic to the Flagship by the end of the year.
The Anderson Plan Commission approved the rezoning change Tuesday at the request of E-Development and Lighthouse Autism Center to an existing building in the 7300 block of Quality Circle.
The building was formerly used by Ivy Tech and the City of Anderson Employee Health Clinic.
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said the rezoning still has to be approved by the Anderson City Council, with a special exception having to be approved by the Board of Zoning Appeals.
Currently, Lighthouse Autism Center is at 259 E. Tenth St. in the Panorama Shopping Center. It has 22 clients, and moving into the bigger facility will mean it can provide services to more local children.
The center will occupy 6,168 square feet of the building and plans to help 29 children in the future.
Stires said the entire 5.5 acre tract is being rezoned, and the center will be housed in the west half of the building. There are two other businesses in the remainder of the building.
He said Lighthouse Autism Center will have no overnight staff, employ nine full-time therapists and offer treatment in communication, behaviors, social relationships and self-care.
The company has expanded from six clinics to 24 in the past 18 months, with 19 of them in Indiana and five in Michigan. There are plans to expand into Illinois.
Stires noted this is the second autism clinic to open in Anderson within the past year.
“This is a win-win,” he said.
The Lighthouse Autism Center website said it utilizes Applied Behavior Analysis therapy that focuses on the techniques of learning theory to help improve social behavior.
It helps develop new skills, shape and redefine previously learned skills and decrease socially significant problem behaviors.
