PENDLETON — Some members of the Pendleton Town Council and the public are upset that a special meeting of the council Tuesday to appoint an interim town manager was canceled.
Council President Chet Babb said he canceled the meeting, which had been properly noticed because there was nothing to discuss at that point.
“I don’t want to talk about things that didn’t happen,” he said. “I wish we could move forward without all this political B.S.”
Tim McClintick had given his letter of resignation on Jan. 9 to former council President Jessica Smith, who did not share it with other council members or those who were to be sworn prior to the public meeting that same evening. Babb said he and the town’s new attorney, Jeff Graham, didn’t know there even was a letter until Smith read it at the meeting.
McClintick did not give a reason for the resignation and could not be reached for comment, but he had been under fire for months by some town employees and members of the public.
There is no plan in place to appoint a town manager or an interim manager, and there is no additional date set for the council to discuss the matter, Babb said. He also said he doesn’t need to meet with the council in order to hire a manager; he only needs to publish the position.
“We’re going to go a different direction and move forward,” he said. “I think we’ve made too many decisions in the last year shooting from the hip. And I’m going to slow down and do the right thing.”
In the meantime, Babb said, he as president of the council has the authority to run the town under Indiana law.
“The town will keep right on running. Everyone will do their job. I’m in and out of there every day,” he said.
Smith said Wednesday she was disappointed in Babb’s decision to cancel the meeting. After two weeks without a manager, she said, residents have questions about a permanent replacement and plans for a replacement.
“We owed it to the community to meet and discuss this matter in a public setting, especially after it was published we’d be doing so,” she said in an email to The Herald Bulletin. “In my opinion continued delay in naming an acting town manager is only perpetuating the perception the council is not being transparent and further dividing the community.”
Resident Kristen Case, who previously had addressed the council about its lack of transparency when Babb and incumbent Shane Davis and newly elected Councilman Steve Denny had discussed replacement of the town’s attorney outside of a public meeting, again expressed concern about the current administration. She said though Babb and Denny had run campaigns on a platform of transparency, their actions are the opposite.
Several residents, Case said, have tried to contact Babb, Denny and Davis with no success and were looking forward to an opportunity to provide their input at the public meeting.
“Communication between residents and most of the council members has been completely shut down. Residents who are concerned about some of the happenings within the council have been reaching out to the council repeatedly, with absolutely no response,” she said in an email to The Herald Bulletin.
