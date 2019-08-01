ANDERSON -- Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley has resentenced Fredrick Baer to two counts of life without parole for the 2004 slaying of a woman and her daughter near Lapel.
Baer initially was sentenced to death for the murder of Cory Clark and her 4-year-old daughter Jenna Clark on June 9, 2005, but that sentence was overturned by the U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals.
The U.S. Court of Appeals cited ineffective legal counsel for failing to object to jury instructions that kept the jury from considering mitigating circumstances and failure to object to instances of prosecutorial misconduct by Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings in its decision to overturn Baer's death penalty sentence.
During the selection of a jury, brought in from Huntington County, the Court of Appeals said Cummings incorrectly suggested that the standard for guilty but mentally ill and legal insanity were the same.
The court said Cummings also made statements suggesting the life sentence without parole could be changed by the Indiana General Assembly.
On Thursday, emotional testimony was given by Cory Clark's mother, her husband and Jenna's father and her only surviving daughter, Morgan Clark.
Morgan Clark was 7 years old when her mother and little sister were killed by Baer in 2004. She was at school when the murders happened, but she said is still haunted by their deaths and suffers from post traumatic stress disorder because of it.
Baer admitted to the crimes at the time of his 2005 trial and agreed on Thursday to a plea agreement of life imprisonment without parole for both murders.
Dudley said he only accepted the plea agreement because it was what the victim's family wanted.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
