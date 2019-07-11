ANDERSON – Convicted murderer Fred Baer will return to a Madison County courtroom on Aug. 1 to be resentenced for the 2004 slaying of a woman and her daughter.
The sentencing hearing is set for 11 a.m. in Madison Circuit Court Division 6.
The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals overturned Baer’s death sentence, stating the jury instructions could have misled jurors in terms of mitigating factors to be considered.
The instructions twice informed the jurors they could consider any evidence in mitigation, including voluntary intoxication at the time the crimes were committed, a brief filed by the Indiana Attorney General’s office stated.
In December the U.S. Supreme Court decided not to hear the appeal filed by Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill to reinstate the death penalty for Baer.
Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said Thursday that Baer will be sentenced to life without parole.
“He’s guilty of the murder,” Cummings said. “This will be a new sentencing hearing.”
He said the husband and father of Cory Clark and her daughter Jenna, will testify along with Clark’s mother, sister and brother during the sentencing hearing.
After being convicted of murder, attempted rape and theft, Baer was sentenced to death. His convictions and sentence were twice affirmed by the Indiana Supreme Court.
“He’s guilty of the offenses,” Cummings said previously. “The guilty pleas were affirmed in the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals.”
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.