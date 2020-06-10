DALEVILLE — Daleville’s town council has approved a TIF resolution that is part of the financing bringing Balance Holdings headquarters and 130 jobs to town.
Delaware County is issuing $2 million in bonds for the project that will be purchased by Balance Holdings and paid back through the tax increment financing.
Balance Holdings, a manufacturer of aquaponics systems, purchased 33 acres at the Daleville exit off Interstate 69 for a headquarters and demonstration greenhouse. The plan calls for an $18 million investment, according to a press release.
In other business Monday, funds earmarked for construction of a stormwater project were designated for planning and design instead as the project is changed to address drainage problems on May Street.
The town doubled the number of dumpsters for the town cleanup under the assumption that people will have done more spring cleaning than usual while stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
The town received one application for the position of park manager, but the Town Council decided to hold off a month on hiring until they have a clearer picture of how COVID-19 might have affected their finances.
A variance was passed for the height and size of a Starbucks sign for the location being built at the interstate exit. Developers wanted to match the sign of the White Castle that was in place before sign height and size restrictions were in place.
A large donation from Meijer and donations through a GoFundMe campaign will allow the police department to carry on its Operation Christmas program for the children of the town. This year’s event was in doubt after a major fish fry fundraiser was canceled due to COVID-19.
