MUNCIE — Producers from Ball State PBS TV will be in Anderson at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St., for an informational meeting about the "Now Entering ... Anderson" project.
Anderson residents are invited to attend the meeting to learn about the project.
Ball State PBS, the Muncie PBS station on the Ball State University campus, will feature Anderson in its ongoing series celebrating small towns in its viewing area, according to a press release.
“Now Entering …” is a video scrapbook of the people, places and history of communities as seen through the eyes of its residents. Andersonians will be asked to contribute video footage and photos to showcase their stories for inclusion in the “Now Entering … Anderson” program, to be broadcast on Ball State PBS in June.
To learn more about the project, contact Sarah Kreps, producer/director, at sjkreps@bsu.edu or fill out a participation form at ballstatepbs.org/nowentering.
Since its debut in 2016, the "Now Entering ..." series has featured Alexandria, Pendleton, Portland, Knightstown, Upland, Winchester, Tipton, Rushville, Hartford City, Fortville, New Castle, Eaton, Cicero, Yorktown and Union City.