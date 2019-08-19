ANDERSON — Through a series of conventions in Madison County towns, the ballots for the Nov. 5 election have been finalized.
There are contested races in Pendleton, Lapel, Frankton and Ingalls.
PENDLETON
Incumbent Shane Davis was selected to seek reelection over challengers Tom Alley and Mike Romack.
Davis will be running against Democrat Lisa Floyd.
Incumbent Republican Matt Roberts is being challenged by Democrat Willie Boles for the clerk/treasurer position.
In District 1, Chet Babb, the lone Democrat on the town council, is facing opposition from Republican Michelle Skeen, and in District 2, incumbent Republican Jessica Bastin is being challenged by Democrat Steve Denny.
Incumbent Democrat George Gasparovic is running unopposed for reelection as judge of the Pendleton Town Court.
LAPEL
Incumbent Republican Dennis Molina is facing opposition from Democrat Trisha (Mosley) Bousman for the position of clerk/treasurer.
With three at-large seats up for grabs on the town council, only two incumbents are on the ballot.
Republican incumbent Jason Kleinbub will be joined by Chad Blake and Teresa (Reddick) Retherford. Incumbent Deb Wainscott was defeated during the convention, along with Stephanie Evelo. No Democrats filed in Lapel.
FRANKTON
Incumbent Larry Shively was selected to seek reelection in District 2 over Darrell Hunter.
No Democrat filed for the position.
Incumbent Democrat Jerry Ehman was nominated for the clerk/treasurer post over fellow Democrat Donil Morin. The winner will run against Republican Jenni Effinger.
SUMMITVILLE
At a Friday convention in Summitville, incumbent Dart Matney was nominated to run for the District 3 seat on the town council turning back a challenge from Josey Kornbroke.
No Democrat filed for the position.
Jeremy Mason and Meylissa Stanley were selected for the two at-large seats on the town council over Bryce Wilson. Democratic incumbent Dewayne “Red” Presley is seeking reelection.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.
