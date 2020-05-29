ANDERSON — Jack Barber says the employees at his spring supply company are just doing their jobs.
But without their efforts since late March, thousands of makeshift hospital beds and other furniture to accommodate coronavirus patients in medical tents in the Midwest, the South and on the East Coast may not exist.
The Anderson-based company mobilized to ship thousands of springs and other parts to renovated hospitals and convention centers in Michigan, Illinois, New York and South Carolina, as well as other destinations, to aid frontline health care workers in field hospitals.
Barber, the company’s executive vice president, said one of its biggest customers is Herman Miller Inc., a Michigan-based company that produces office furniture for hospitals. Executives there reached out to his team in mid-March as concerns over COVID-19 morphed into a full-blown health crisis.
“They sent us a letter saying we are essential, and we are making chairs for these pop-up hospitals that were opening,” Barber recalled. “They were running a lot of health care beds for makeshift hospital beds in Michigan and Illinois, and we were just supplying regular springs. I wouldn’t say we did anything heroic. We put CDC guidelines in place, we did our best to keep six feet apart, and we ran product during that time.”
Barber said he originally approached state Sen. Tim Lanane, Anderson, to let him know that the company’s production capabilities included making masks. Lanane made contacts at the statehouse, but said ultimately the idea to have Barber convert to a full-scale mask-making operation never panned out. As it turned out, though, Barber’s contacts with companies connected with the health care industry ultimately led to the opportunity with Herman Miller.
The firm’s 55 full-time employees, many of whom have worked at the Brown Street facility for 20 years or more, were quick to get behind the effort.
“Only somebody in (Barber’s) position would see how they could contribute in the way they are,” Lanane said. “It shows you what great folks we have here in this community. They’re connected, and they realize it takes a whole community effort on the part of everybody to combat this virus.”
Another element of Barber Manufacturing’s response to the pandemic — which State Rep. Terri Austin says hasn’t been uncommon in the local business community — is the way the company has been able to adapt its production schedule to take advantage of an opportunity to help out.
“Many companies have made that pivot from what they were traditionally doing to helping to supply in some way a needed item,” Austin said, “whether it’s hospital supplies or even if it’s just things that people need on a day-to-day basis.”
