ANDERSON — The Madison County Election Board is expected to discuss in a meeting Friday a letter of complaint filed by Anderson Community Schools Board of Trustees member Jeff Barranco against fellow board member Jean Chaille, who he said is not a resident of Anderson.
Madison County Clerk Olivia Pratt said the board is likely to set a future hearing date that will allow all parties to be present.
This issue was added to the election board’s agenda after Barranco’s lawyer, Gregory Purvis, submitted the complaint dated Sept. 2 on his behalf.
“We are requesting that the Madison County Election Board investigate what appears to be unlawful voter registration and unlawful voting in Madison County by Jean L. Chaille, who is registered to vote at 2411 Sagamore Drive, Anderson IN 46011,” the letter said.
The ACS board on Tuesday voted to have its attorney Charles Rubright file the necessary paperwork for declaratory judgment by a court on the long-disputed issue of Chaille’s primary residency, which some believe to be in Columbus.
In 2018, Chaille rescinded her homestead deduction that she and her husband, Richard, had taken on the Anderson property since 2012 and paid an additional $2,300 in taxes.
“She is a legal resident of Bartholomew County, and appears to have admitted the same by withdrawing her homestead deduction for the Madison County property,” the letter said.
Homestead deductions and voter registrations are considered by some to be indicators of a primary address, so that would make Chaille ineligible to vote or run for office from the Anderson address, Barranco contended.
During a contentious discussion between Chaille and Barranco at Tuesday’s ACS board meeting, Chaille denied his accusations, insisting she is an Anderson resident. Chaille’s husband is a veterinarian based in Columbus.
Local residency is a requirement for serving on a school board and for voting within a district.
Barranco admitted Tuesday he and the other board members have long been aware of Chaille’s residency outside of Anderson but until now felt powerless to do anything.
“It is our contention that Mrs. Chaille is a legal resident for voting and other purposes at her permanent home in Bartholomew County,” the letter said.
It said according to voter registration records, Chaille has been registered to vote from her Anderson address since May 2011.
“She has consistently voted in primary, municipal and general elections from that address since that time, including most recently, the 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020 primary, municipal and general elections held to date,” the letter said.
According to the letter, false voter registration may be considered either an infraction, a misdemeanor or a felony depending on which part of Indiana law is applied.
