ANDERSON — Beds at Community Hospital Anderson were full Wednesday afternoon, leading the hospital to divert ambulances from its emergency room.
Leah Campbell, director of marketing and communications, said the hospital was seeing a high volume of patients, leading to the temporary situation.
Only ambulances were being diverted. Anyone arriving at the ER on their own was still being seen, Campbell said.
The hospital is in the process of adding beds to increase capacity.
