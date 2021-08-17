ANDERSON — From the time she saw a hot air balloon in a movie decades ago, the adventurous Su Lautzenheiser knew that was something she wanted to do.
As the years went by, however, the likelihood it would ever happen for the 94-year-old former Daleville resident seemed increasingly unlikely — until Monday, when the Bethany Pointe independent living resident went up about 30 feet in a basket on the lawn of the facility.
“I think the best part was just being stunned, the improbability,” she said after the balloon ride.
The special event that included Lautzenheiser ‘s children and grandchildren was part of Trilogy Health Services’ Live a Dream program, a senior citizen version of Make a Wish, in which a resident’s longtime desire becomes a reality. In this instance, Lautzenheiser’s dream became an enjoyable event for her fellow residents who were well enough to join in the fun with balloon rides, refreshments — including petit fours and macarons — and sidewalk chalk to decorate the pavement.
As the residents who were able took their turns in the basket, the Alexandria Community Band serenaded them with nostalgic favorites by George and Ira Gershwin, the Beach Boys and Marvin Hamlisch.
Lautzenheiser said even as Bethany Pointe’s staff drove up in a golf cart with her name on it, she had no idea anything special awaited her. The retired Anderson Christian School teacher figured the name printed on a sheet of paper would be changed out for the next resident they transported.
As the vendor filled the black, white and blue balloon with air, Lautzenheiser said, she thought they were blowing up a bounce house for visiting children.
“It’s a total shock. It’s unbelievable, really.”
Wendi Goens, life enrichment director for Bethany Pointe and organizer of the event, said Lautzenheiser’s dream was selected after she suffered through a tragic year in which her husband died of COVID-19 in June 2020, and her daughter died in an accident in September.
“This is coming back from COVID with a bang,” she said. “After the year that everyone’s had, it’s nice to have some positivity. It’s also nice to know that our residents can have their dreams come true.”
Bethany Pointe resident Cheryl House and her daughter Kori Thomas said the balloon event was a wonderful first post-COVID event for those who live at the facility.
Said Thomas, “They tried to do a lot of things for them prior to COVID."
