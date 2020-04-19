ANDERSON — The corporate owner of Bethany Pointe Health Campus in Anderson said it has no plans to transfer residents to other facilities.
Trilogy Health Services had considered moving 29 patients from Bethany Pointe to a sister facility in Henry County.
But Dr. Stephen Wright, Madison County health officer, said no patients could be moved unless they were tested negative twice in five days.
This past week the Madison County Health Department said 20 of the 29 patients who were going to be moved to Henry County tested positive.
“In early April, we considered a plan to better protect our residents at Bethany Pointe Health Campus,” Trilogy Health Services said in a Friday statement. “Part of the plan under consideration at the time was to relocate non-COVID-19 residents to another Trilogy campus within another county.”
“As part of the plan, moving residents would only occur once we received confirmed negative COVID-19 test results; however, test kits were not readily available at the time and as such, no moves were initiated,” the company statement continued.
Trilogy said it has no plans to transfer any residents to other Trilogy facilities.
The Louisville-based company operates 64 senior living communities in Indiana.
Last week Dr. Kristina Box, state health commissioner, said the state would allow transfer of patients from one facility to another, thus superseding county decisions including Delaware County, to prohibit the transfer across city or county boundaries.
The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting that four more Madison County residents have died from the coronavirus over the past two days.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported Sunday that 32 county residents have died from the virus. It reported Madison County has 332 positive test results for the new coronavirus and 11,302 people have been tested.
The Madison County Health Department reported Sunday that 33 local residents have died as a result of the coronavirus virus.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the health department, said 24 people have died at Bethany Pointe Health Campus and a total of 27 people have died in long-term care facilities in the county.
Grimes said it’s safe to assume the virus is in all 13 long-term care facilities in Madison County.
State officials said the difference in the numbers being reported was because some of the deaths were suspected coronavirus and patients were not tested.
Statewide, the number of deaths from COVID-19 increased by 17 Sunday to 562, with the number of positive tests at 11,210.
According to the state, 89% of the deaths are people over the age of 60 and 36.6% of the reported positive cases for the same age group.
The Indiana State Department of Health on Sunday reported that 22.6% of the 2,960 intensive care unit beds available in the state are occupied by COVID-19 patients and 11% of the 2,872 ventilators are being used by virus patients.
Madison County continues to rank fifth in the state in deaths from COVID-19, according to the state dashboard.
Marion County is reporting 192 deaths. Lake County has 45, Hamilton County, 35 and Johnson County is reporting 31.
Madison County has the state’s 13th largest population (129,641), according to 2018 census estimates. Marion County (944,523), Lake County (486,849) and Hamilton County (316,095) rank first, second and fourth, respectively, for population in the state.
The population of Johnson County is 156,225.
