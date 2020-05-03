The Herald Bulletin is celebrating its 152nd year as the prime news source for the city of Anderson and the Madison County area. Throughout our history, the newspaper’s mission has been to provide accurate and timely journalism.
During the COVID-19 health emergency our comprehensive coverage of the local effects of the disease has resulted in record readership that has inspired our staff — and for that we are thankful.
However, the sudden and drastic impact of the coronavirus crisis on our advertising, a major source of income, has created new challenges for The Herald Bulletin and the newspaper industry, which already faced economic headwinds.
As a result, we’ve made some hard decisions to restructure our resources so we can continue to serve you with news you want and need to stay informed.
Effective Monday, June 1, The Herald Bulletin, while continuing to provide new content around-the-clock seven days a week at heraldbulletin.com, will transition to a five-days-a-week print newspaper, with delivery to subscribers and newsstands Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
We will no longer produce a print newspaper on Sundays and Tuesdays.
The Saturday paper will be expanded into a weekend edition to include extra news, features and sports coverage in addition to comics, puzzles, columns and other content now contained in The Herald Bulletin on Sundays.
Discontinuing two print days of The Herald Bulletin will enable us to focus our resources on printing more news the other five days of the week, as well as updating our website with news, photo galleries, videos and other content.
Subscribers will continue to have unlimited access to our complete news, features and sports content at heraldbulletin.com, and you’ll find fresh content on the website every day, including Tuesdays and Sundays.
If you have not activated your all-access digital subscription, please contact us at 765-622-1212. A customer service representative will be happy to assist you. Or you can activate your digital subscription directly at www.heraldbulletin.com/subscriptions.
If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one to support our local journalism. Contact the same number as above.
If you have questions about our changes, please contact me at beverly.joyce@heraldbulletin.com or (765) 640-2307.
Readership changes, newsprint prices, print production expenses and delivery costs have caused local newspapers everywhere to publish print editions fewer days of the week in order to remain healthy in the future.
These are stressful times for you, and for us. Yet together we will come out of this.
