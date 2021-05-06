ANDERSON — A New Castle man was hit by a train while riding his bike Wednesday evening.
Aaron White, 46, was struck by a train at the railroad crossing in the 2700 block of South Scatterfield Road North, according to an email from Anderson Assistant Police Chief Michael Lee.
Witnesses at the scene told police the railroad crossing arms were down when White went around them and was hit by the train.
Lee said White was knocked off the bike when the rear tire was hit by the train.
"White was alert and speaking with medics when transported to an area hospital," said Lee.
