ANDERSON — Construction work on the revitalization of Mays Park is expected to start this fall.
The Anderson Park Board on Tuesday approved the timeline for the bidding process for work at the park near the intersection of 10th Street and Madison Avenue.
The Park Board will receive and open bids for the project on Sept. 1.
Cory Whitesell of HWC Engineering said the bids will be reviewed for two weeks to 30 days before a recommendation is made to the Park Board on the awarding of contracts.
Jonathan Smith of HWC told board members the project is ready to go out for bid and that a pre-bid meeting with potential contractors is set for Aug. 20 at Mays Park.
“We will answer any questions the contractors have on the project,” Smith said.
Smith said all the elements of the design for the revitalization of Mays Park that were discussed by the Park Board in May have been addressed in the final plans.
The administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. is planning to spend an estimated $2 million on improvements to Mays Park.
The conceptual drawing presented for Mays Park by HWC Engineering was similar to one prepared by a consultant for the Westside Concerned Citizens Association.
Both plans have the existing tennis courts revitalized along with the shelter building, skate park and basketball courts on the south side of 10th Street.
A splash pad, playground and walking trail would be located on the north side of 10th Street.
As proposed, there would be two tennis courts and a pickle ball court to the west side of the existing building. The basketball court would be moved to the west and be closer to the skate park.
Whitesell said there could be a community garden east of the basketball courts.
Last year, the Park Board and Anderson City Council approved a $2.7 million bond to make improvements at both Mays and Athletic parks.
