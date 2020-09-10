ANDERSON — By early next spring there will be a stoplight and crosswalk at the Cross Lakes Apartments entrance on Scatterfield Road.
Local resident Cynthia Young has been an advocate for the placement of a traffic light and crosswalk to allow residents to safely cross the busy four-lane state highway to go to the Cross Street Market Place stores.
The Anderson Board of Public Works took under advisement Thursday the only bid to construct sidewalks leading from the apartment complex and at the shopping center.
DC Construction submitted a bid of $43,924.
City Engineer Chuck Leser said the Indiana Department of Transportation will accept bids for the installation of the traffic light and crosswalk in December, with work set to be completed by April.
The state recently completed the repaving of North Scatterfield Road and Indiana 9, between the city limits and Indiana 128.
According to traffic counts by the Madison County Council of Governments, as many as 16,000 vehicles travel daily on Scatterfield between Lindberg Road and Cross Street.
Young’s crusade started in November 2019 after Nancy Shaw, 50, was killed while crossing Scatterfield Road in front of Pay Less Super Market. Shaw’s daughter, Melissa Spradlin, 29, was severely injured when a truck struck the two women.
CONTRACTS OK’D FOR RAIL SPURS
The Board of Works approved a $499,900 contract with Associate Railroad Contractors for the construction of two rail spurs to the SER North American facility.
SER North America is a subsidiary of Italian-based Sirmax that is building a specialized plastics recycling plant on the former Guide Lamp property along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Leser said the design plans were changed; two rail spurs will be installed instead of three.
The board also approved a $214,652 contract with Davis Excavating for earth work and drainage for the two railroad spurs.
Leser said because of the change in the design the total cost of the project will not exceed $500,000.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission is paying for the work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.