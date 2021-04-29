ANDERSON — President Joe Biden’s speech to Congress on Wednesday night was one of optimism, although some Indiana lawmakers were less than optimistic about the president’s speech.
U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-5th District, who attended Biden's joint address to Congress on Wednesday, released a statement prior to the address.
"I am very disappointed with the current environment in Washington D.C. and the first 100 days of the Biden Administration,” Spartz said in a press release. “Our country is in need of real policy solutions to many domestic and foreign challenges.”
After the speech, Spartz did not seem to be swayed.
“It was an honor to attend @POTUS Biden’s joint address with my fellow members,” she wrote in a social media post. “Unfortunately, his vision is to further centralize & expand federal powers. History repeatedly shows us that centralized governments lead to socialism, less freedoms, more violence & equality in misery.”
Republican Sen. Mike Braun took to social media as well to express concerns about spending.
“President Biden has proposed $6 trillion in spending: If you divide that by every family in this country it’s $46,321 per household,” he wrote. “This is taking wasteful spending to a whole new extreme.”
Rep. Greg Pence, R-6th District, did not attend the president’s address, instead opting to speak at the Fayette County Republican Party Indiana Lincoln Day dinner Thursday night.
“Happy to see friends and supporters,” Pence wrote on social media. “There is nowhere else I’d rather be tonight that right here in the 6th District.”
Meanwhile, the Indiana Democratic Party has criticized Pence for attempting to take credit for a program he opposed.
“Help is on the way for those in the food and restaurant industry, who are still in need of assistance through the @SBAgov’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund,” Pence tweeted on Wednesday.
Pence touted the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, a program within the U.S. Small Business Association, as a way for Hoosiers in the service industry to receive some relief during the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund is being paid for by the American Rescue Plan, the federal relief package that Rep. Pence and the Indiana Republican Party congressional delegation voted against.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.