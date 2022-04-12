ANDERSON — The three bids the city received for contract paving work were all under the engineer’s estimate.
The Anderson Board of Public Works on Tuesday received bids for paving 21 streets; a contract is expected to be awarded Tuesday, April 19.
City Engineer Matt House said the work is expected to start in May and be completed by the end of the year.
The estimated cost is $1,954,765.
E&B Paving submitted a bid of $1,785,964, which was the lowest of the three received. DC Construction bid $1,818,619 and Midwest Paving submitted a bid of $1,923,305.
The Board of Public Works approved the transfer of property obtained through the Blight Elimination Program to Pathstone Housing Inc.
The property at 2114 Fletcher St. will be the site of a three-bedroom house that will be constructed by Pathstone; work's expected to start in June.
A second donation of property to Pathstone for construction of another residence, this one at at 2118 Fletcher St., is expected within 60 days.
In other business: The board approved writing off $870,698 in uncollected utility costs.
Controller Doug Whitham said the accounts not payable date to Dec. 31, 2020,
“We’re still pursing collections,” he said.
The amounts written off are: Stormwater, $19,704; Water Pollution Control, $133,343; Water Department, $122,954: Municipal Light & Power, $552,560; and trash collection, $42,137.
Whitham said the write-offs were within the range of unpaid utility bills during the past eight years.