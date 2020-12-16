ANDERSON – The Anderson Redevelopment Commission opened the bids on Tuesday to replace the roof on the former Marsh store on Nichol Avenue and, as an alternate project, the replacement of the metal on the front of the store and the sloped roof.
Seven bids ranging from $276,000 to $688,000 were taken under advisement for review by local architect Mike Montgomery. A contract is expected to be awarded Thursday redevelopment commission.
The lowest bid for the replacement of the roof and the new facade was received from Anderson based Roofing Systems of Indiana at $276,446 for the entire project.
The highest combined bid was received from Horning Roof of Indianapolis at $687,670.
Other bids received included: Centimark of Ohio at $296,275; J&F Chiattelo Construction, Dyer, $325,392; Fredericks Inc., Pendleton, $347,000; W.R. Dunkin & Son, $389,000; and South Central Roofing, Columbus, $400,853.
David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works and the ARC, said last month the intent is to place a second roof over the 42,000-square-foot building and to include insulation.
He said the estimated cost of a new roof is $240,000.
Alternative bids will be taken to replace the existing shingle facade on the front of the building with metal to enhance the appearance of the building. The estimated cost of the new facade is $50,000 to $80,000, according to Eicks.
Tax increment financing revenues will be used to pay for the work.
Richard Symmes, president of the redevelopment commission, said the reason the group is investing money into the former Marsh store is to attract a grocery store to the city’s far west side.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said previously that a second roof would improve the insulation of the building and make it structurally stronger.
“We will eventually have to do the parking lot,” he said. “There is a grocery store that is interested. It has been an ongoing conversation. If we don’t do the work it will be difficult to find a tenant.”
The ARC, by law, will have to advertise for requests for proposal before a tenant is selected.
The redevelopment commission purchased the vacant building in 2019 for $230,000 and, along with the city’s economic development department, is working to bring a new grocery store to the westside location.
The city is offering the 40,000-square-foot building to potential tenants at a cost of $2 per square foot with incentives to purchase the building within five years.
