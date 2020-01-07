INDIANAPOLIS — In the spring of 2018, a 13-year-old boy walked into his science classroom with two firearms, injuring a classmate and teacher before he could be subdued.
Under current Indiana law, the teenager will be able to buy a firearm just after his 18th birthday, something no adult assailant convicted of a similar crime could do.
A loophole in the law allows juvenile offenders to buy guns immediately after becoming a legal adult.
“I know the little girl that was shot,” Sen. R. Michael Young, R-Indianapolis, said in a committee hearing. “The one thing she fears most of all is that when he turns 18, he’s going to get a gun and come and shoot her.”
The Senate Committee on Corrections and Criminal Law heard a bill that would close that loophole, implementing the same eight- or 10-year waiting period an adult offender would have without the requirement to return to court.
“They already have a problem with the proper use of a firearm,” bill author Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, said. “It’s going to give some folks a peace of mind, and we’re just trying to make it a little more difficult.”
The committee voted to pass the bill unanimously. It allows for juvenile offenders to have their records expunged but still have their named listed on the “do not sell” list, preventing them from legally obtaining a firearm. With the expungement, interested young adults could still join the military.
Bohacek stressed that he strongly advocated for the Second Amendment, believing in responsible use, but received support from gun sense groups such Noblesville Stands Together and Moms Demand Action.
Noblesville Stands Together formed following the May 2018 shooting as a bipartisan group to push for responsible gun ownership, safe schools and mental health reform.
Brian Cross, a member of that group, addressed senators Tuesday, urging them to pass the bill in committee.
“This particular bill is important to us in our community, in the state of Indiana, and as parents,” said Cross, who has children in the Noblesville school district. “This is personal to me and countless other parents and communities throughout the state.”
While the bill can’t act retroactively and prevent the Noblesville teenager from obtaining a gun when he’s 18, Cross said it could give future offenders time to mature and access mental health services.
“We certainly want to keep those firearms away from those individuals that are mentally unstable,” Cross said. “Expanding the age restriction as proposed in Senate Bill 16 would (also) allow additional opportunity for mental health care for the individual.”
The Indiana Public Defender Council said it was concerned that the bill would also affect children convicted as co-defendants of a crime who didn’t personally handle a firearm, such as a friend riding in a car with someone who commits a violent crime with a gun.
Sen. Karen Tallian, who also serves on the committee, wondered if the bill could go further in penalties for gun crimes, aligning more closely with punishments for adult offenders.
“Obviously, a lot of folks would like to see it go a lot further, but I think where it’s at is in a sweet spot," Bohacek said. “It didn’t come from anything in my community, but I can see where this is going to help my community.”
