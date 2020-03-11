In this April 1, 2015 photo, a fisherman casts his line below the Scott Street dam in Des Moines, Iowa. These walls of concrete, called low-head dams, outlasted their original purpose long ago. Today they create smooth waterways that invites city planners to turn an urban river into rustic recreational space. But the seemingly gentle dams hid a a secret: they have dragged hundreds of unsuspecting people into their churning waters and drowned them.