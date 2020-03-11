INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has more than 140 low head dams across the state, each designed to allow some water to cross over the dam’s top which creates a small waterfall.
The water before and after the dam often looks deceivingly serene, making them some of the deadliest structures for swimmers unaware of the swirling currents below. One in every ten drownings in Indiana is dam-related, making Indiana tenth in the nation for low head dam deaths, according to the Department of Homeland Security.
Rep. Ethan Manning compared the dams to washing machines, trapping and drowning even the strongest swimmers.
“They’ve been called drowning machines and that’s why they’re a safety concern,” Manning, R-Denver, said.
Manning’s bill, HB 1099, heads to the governor’s desk and requires the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to establish warning sign standards and safety measures for the dams, including a requirement for dam owners to have $1 million in liability insurance in the event of a death.
The bill also prohibits access to low head dams, including wading, boating or swimming within 50 feet of a low head dam when warning signs are present.
“(DNR is) well aware of the dangers of low head dams,” Manning said, citing the department’s map and resource center online.
In 1998, Manning said the department lost a conservation officer who was part of an elite river rescue team during a training exercise at a low head dam.
“This is an elite river rescue team and they lost an officer. So DNR has a personal connection to this,” Manning said.
The bill doesn’t require the removal of dams, Manning stressed, but DNR will create a report on what a potential low head dam removal program could look like along with other safety legislative recommendations.
In a January release, Manning expanded upon the environmental and economic implications of low head dams.
“Besides posing a danger to people, low head dams disrupt the health of our waterways by slowing the water flow and disputing the natural migration of wildlife. Additionally, more people are enjoying our rivers for recreational purposes and the obstruction these dams cause can harm economic development and tourism in this area,” Manning said in the release. “Mitigation or removal are the best options for addressing all these issues.”
Manning said the bill aimed to avoid future deaths by educating Hoosiers and making them aware of the potential dangers of low head dams.
“People don’t know that they’re dangerous because it just looks like a gentle waterfall,” Manning said. “They think they can go over (it) and be fine whether they’re swimming or boating or kayaking and they can’t.”
