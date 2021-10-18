ANDERSON — The company that owns Bingham Square Apartments has made few required emergency repairs to 11 of its units, according to Anderson Housing Authority’s executive director.
“The property manager said the company would not be making the repairs because it lacked the funding,” Kim Townsend said Monday.
Yet earlier this year, the same company sold an apartment complex in Michigan for nearly $20 million. Property Resource Associates contracted with Chicago-based JLL real estate services to sell Lakeview Apartments in Kalamazoo Township, according to JLL’s website. Bender Cos.bought the complex for $19.65 million.
In recent weeks, there have been numerous complaints filed with AHA and the Anderson Municipal Development Department about conditions in the apartments, where some AHA clients who get rental assistance live.
Last week, AHA inspected the 21 Bingham Square apartments where its clients reside; all units failed the inspection. Eleven required emergency repairs to be completed within 24 hours of Property Resource being notified of the inspection results. Those results were emailed to the company last Wednesday, yet few emergency repairs have been completed.
Emergency issues included no heating or air conditioning, no working furnaces or air conditioning, no smoke detectors, water damage, water leaking through light fixture and heavy infestation (didn’t specify of what).
Last Thursday, the company announced it would no longer accept Section 8 housing vouchers and directed the 21 tenants to move by the end of November.
Townsend said a follow-up inspection Friday found only some smoke detectors had been installed or made operable. She said AHA installed smoke detectors in several of the apartments.
AHA is in the process of trying to find new living accommodations for the clients.
“Property Resource Associates made a verbal agreement when it received the city money to provide public housing,” Townsend said.
“We’re calling other property managers to see if there are any units available,” she said. “We’re trying to offer the clients a place to move.”
Anderson City Council approved a $935,000 bond last year to complete renovation of the former Courtyard Apartments, 2725 W. 16th St.
Property Resource Associates purchased the Bingham Square property for $2.3 million and estimated the rehabilitation work would cost $1.8 million.
Townsend previously said all the exterior work at Bingham Square has been completed, but no work had been done inside the apartments.
Mike Austin, attorney for the Anderson Redevelopment Commission, which has the contract with Property Resource Associates, said all the rehabilitation work was to have been completed by June 1.
Austin said a letter was sent to Property Resources Associates last month saying interior work had to be completed within 30 days to be in compliance with terms of the agreement with the ARC.
He said the deadline for completion of all the work included a clause providing for an extension if there was a-government declared pandemic or circumstances not under the control of the developer.
The ARC is currently having an inspection done of all 129 apartments at Bingham Square and the building's exterior. That’s expected to be completed this week.
