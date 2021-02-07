ANDERSON — Looks were definitely deceiving Sunday afternoon as the sun shone down in the area as the high reached 10 degrees with a wind chill value of zero degrees reported by the National Weather Service.
That was after Madison County was spared an early cold snap predicted for Saturday.
Though county officials declared a state of emergency through noon Wednesday, the bitter cold is expected to break a little on Monday as the temperatures more than double to about 25 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 40% chance of snow after 1 p.m. Monday, with a likelihood of snow before 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Daytime temperatures are expected to remain manageable throughout the week, climbing into the 20s, but nighttime temperatures are expected to dip to lows in the teens until Friday when daytime temperatures will be in the teens, and nighttime temperatures will dip down to zero.
Local public safety officials at the Anderson police and fire departments reported no weather-related incidents or injuries over the weekend.
As of mid-afternoon Sunday, no power outages were reported by the city of Anderson.
Melissa O’Connor, owner of Pulp and Pine DIY Craft Studio, 910 N. Main St. in Anderson, got lucky when she planned the open house for the grand reopening of her business on Saturday. The dozens of women crafting at the brown craft paper-covered tables awash in washi tape and strips of patterned paper might not have come out to make signs and memory jars had the temperature turned out as predicted.
O’Connor had no idea weeks ago as she planned the reopening event for Pulp and Pine after a five-week renovation of the new downtown studio.
“It was timing, really,” she said of the move. “My lease was up. That was a big factor.”
But weather and the COVID-19 pandemic won’t keep some people from going out to indulge their passion for crafting.
O'Connor opened her studio as a mobile business in 2018 and now is doubling the size of the studio she initially had moved into as a temporary home.
“COVID actually benefited us,” she said. “We made to-go kits that we sold from my front porch. We gained a tremendous amount of customers from that.”
