ANDERSON — Indiana Black Expo’s Anderson Chapter returns this week with a variety of new events as well as old favorites.
This year’s Summer Celebration kicked off Friday with an ecumenical service bringing together several of the city’s Black churches for communal worship.
Candace McDonald, president of the Anderson Chapter, said the Summer Celebration is a place where African Americans can express themselves and see the different talents and personalities in the community. It’s a place where Black families can demonstrate pride in their ethnicity and culture, she said.
“The reason that we do this to give them something to do in Anderson,” she said. “We want to talk about our culture and teach them about our culture, and this is one way.”
The Summer Celebration also is a way for white residents from throughout Madison County to experience and learn about Black culture in an authentic way, McDonald said.
“Even though this is an African American event, it is open to people of all races,” she said. “We want people to see what can be achieved no matter what color you are.”
With the closure of many carnival ride companies leaving the few remaining ones booked, the Summer Celebration will feature a new Kids’ Corner with a petting zoo, horseback rides and face painting. A special Kool-Aid and Canvas event will take place at 6 p.m. Friday.
“We want the kids to feel very much involved,” McDonald said. “A lot of times when you have events, they focus on the adults and not much on the children. And we want them to have something to take away.”
A special exhibit will feature the history of Black Anderson and its Black Expo chapter. In addition, Black quilters from Fort Wayne will display their quilts, which tell a story of the Underground Railroad.
Live bands will perform Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings. They include Be On It, featuring some members from Anderson on Friday; Downstroke, featuring Anderson Police Department Assistant Chief Norman Rayford Jr. on guitar Saturday; and Teddy Patterson with Living Proof on Sunday.
Exhibition boxing sanctioned by Golden Gloves will return to the celebration after an absence of several years.
“We’re trying to get the community more involved post-COVID,” McDonald said.