INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health will provide $2,500 in free health screenings and free COVID-19 vaccinations during the 35th Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair.
It will be at the Indiana Convention Center this weekend in partnership with Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration.
Opening ceremonies for this year’s event begin at 9 a.m. Friday with remarks by health and community leaders in Room 130 of the Convention Center. The health fair will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday in Halls I, J and K.
Ascension will provide free COVID-19 vaccinations to those 12 and older from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. School sports physicals will be offered by Community Health Network from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The health fair also will feature panel discussions that focus on incorporating spiritual wellness into daily lives, building resilient families, mental health and the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on communities and medical professionals, plus a discussion by youth on issues such as the pandemic and isolation.
A free Gospel Explosion concert will start at 3 p.m. Sunday featuring Lamar Campbell & SOP, Thomas & the Situation, Antwon Jenkins & Campfire, Standards, Andraye Speed, Lela Springfield and Joshua Rogers. Doors open at 2 p.m.
