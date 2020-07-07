ANDERSON — At 8 a.m. Tuesday, Byvonda Hendrix asked Black owners to list their Anderson-based businesses on her Facebook page so members of the African-American community could re-direct their dollars there for national Blackout Day.
By noon, about 40 entrepreneurs, including clothing sellers, health and beauty specialists, and even a meal prep specialist, had posted links to their businesses.
“That’s just on there for support,” Hendrix said. “I didn’t even know there was that many of them. All these Black businesses we got, I don’t know why we don’t have one whole store and put all of them in there.”
Motivated by the police brutality deaths of Black men around the nation, Blackout Day was founded with the idea that if mainstream America refuses to listen to their cries, African Americans can speak the common language of economics and shift the estimated $3.5 billion they spend daily to their own communities.
White allies also were encouraged to participate in the nationwide boycott.
Hendrix is one of many members of Anderson’s Black community who participated in the one-day national economic protest. The Anderson resident, who has her own fledgling candle and lip gloss business, Bizzi B Flame Game, also made similar posts for Kokomo and Muncie.
“I support all businesses, but today I support Black businesses,” she said. “They need to be out there so people know who they are. We need to keep dollars especially in the Black community if we have all these entrepreneurs around here.”
Though some Black businesses have storefronts to draw customers, many are cottage industries that operate primarily by word of mouth. They may not be as visible, Hendrix said, but many provide unique products and customer service that often can’t be found at national retailers.
“They are out there trying to make money just like anybody else,” she said. “Just like you can shop online with Amazon, you can shop online with them, too.”
Hendrix stressed that Black-owned businesses welcome all customers and that support for them should span the calendar. She plans to start a dedicated Facebook page to help the businesses that posted on her page maintain a collective visibility.
Nichelle Serf, coordinator of Madison County’s Race, Equity and Inclusion Workgroup, proudly proclaimed her participation in Blackout Day on a T-shirt.
“I join with others in showing that this is a call to action to show our economic impact, one day in solidarity by not spending one dollar, unless it is to support our Black-owned businesses,” she said. “There is power in our dollars.”
Dexter Stovall, who helps manage several businesses, including lawn care, wedding planning and an ADT security franchise with his son, Trevon Stovall, was among the entrepreneurs who posted on Hendrix’s page.
“It definitely helps and brings exposure to Black-owned business,” he said. “A lot of people don’t know that there is an ADT office here.”
An employee of other businesses in the past, Stovall said he always wanted to start one so he could achieve the American dream and become his own boss. He took the plunge several years ago.
“It’s always good to be your own boss,” he said. “You’re always somewhat limited unless you’re in upper management. You’re limited in your hours and how much you make.”
Clayton Whitson, president and CEO of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, said he hadn’t heard about Blackout Day but applauded its goal.
“It sounds like a very effective means of protest and promotion of Black-owned business, and I think that is fantastic,” he said. “I think as a community we should promote businesses and entrepreneurship among not only Black people but all minorities.”
Whitson said he wasn’t really concerned about a potential shift of dollars from mainstream businesses to Black-owned businesses because those are local and give back more to communities than national big-box stores.
“That’s just an added benefit to this movement,” he said. “Amazon doesn’t care about Madison County, but these business owners do.”
Whitson said he wasn’t surprised by the number of Black-owned businesses and planned to reach out to Hendrix to see how the chamber could help.
“We have made a conscientious effort to collaborate with the Black Chamber because we haven’t done enough to promote Black businesses and women-owned businesses,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.