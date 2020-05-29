During my 90 years I have lived though the Great Depression, World War II and several tough times, but my family and friends have always surrounded me with closeness and hugs, and I always felt safe.

Now I live alone without the physical closeness I grew up with. I still have that feeling my son and daughter by marriage give me the support and care and fill my needs so I do not feel I am alone.

I volunteer weekly at the Madison County Historical Museum and everyone keeps in touch with each other, we are a “family.”

Also I have my church family. I attend Meadowbrook Baptist Church. Pastor Zirkle writes his sermon and prayers and words to the songs we would have sung and sends them to us so, in a sense, we are sharing our Sundays and don’t feel isolated.

Family and friends call and check on me to make sure I am safe.

To be honest, I feel more selfish than isolated and alone. I am warm, safe and well fed (my scales will agree to that). I am so much better off than way too many others.

I am so blessed ... I am just thankful for so many.

A smile to all is my motto.

Emilie Isenhour, Anderson

