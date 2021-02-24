ANDERSON — Madison County continued its downward trend this week as the seven-day positivity rate went from 4.14 to 3.44.
The state officially moved the county to the blue advisory level as the weekly two-metric score remained at 0.5.
The number of blue counties on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard jumped to 39 this week, up from 11. There are three orange counties and no red counties. The rest of them are yellow.
“It’s great that we’re blue, but it really isn’t so helpful for the state if we don’t have more counties along with us,” said Stephenie Grimes, administrator of the Madison County Health Department.
“I’m so glad we have more blue counties,” she remarked Wednesday about this week's dashboard.
The Health Department started using its new vaccination clinic location at the nearby Work One Building, 222 E. 10th St., on Tuesday.
“It’s big enough that we can expand, but right now it’s very comfortable,” Grimes said.
The Health Department continues to receive 2,000 doses a week.
“I haven’t heard anything about an increase, which is unfortunate. I was really hoping that we would have an increase, but I haven’t gotten that message yet,” Grimes said.
The state expanded vaccine eligibility to Hoosiers age 60 and older on Tuesday, and nearly 91,000 residents ages 60-64 signed up in the first eight hours of eligibility, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
According to the state, as of Wednesday morning 19,414 Madison County residents have received their first dose and 8,367 are fully vaccinated.
There are six locations offering vaccinations in Madison County. Appointments are required and eligible residents can sign up at the ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.
Hoosiers do not need to get vaccinated in their county of residence. If local clinics are full, the state recommends checking surrounding counties for an opening.
