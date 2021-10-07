PENDLETON – Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle Commissioner Peter L. Lacy announced Thursday he has approved the consolidation of the Pendleton branch, 129 S. Pendleton Ave., with the newly renovated branch in Anderson as of Nov. 1.
The controversial decision was made following a hearing two weeks ago in which opponents of the plan said it was not a good idea given population in area which is expected to explode by 30% over the next 18 months. Some also said the closure would hamper voter registration, especially for older residents.
“It is always hard to make a decision to consolidate a branch, especially when residents show a passion for the branch like the Pendleton community has over the past couple of weeks,” Lacy said. “The BMV is committed to providing options for completing transactions; we continue to make investments both in our branches and out-of-branch options to enhance the experience for our customers.”
Pendleton Town Manager Scott E. Reske, one of the critics of the BMV’s plan, was not available for comment.
The Pendleton branch was one of five of the 129 that were considered for permanent closure. In addition to the Anderson branch nine miles away, patrons also have the option of going online or using the 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk for transactions, including renewal of driver’s licenses and license plates.
The announcement follows the temporary closure of the Pendleton branch due to labor shortages caused in part by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lacy told those who attended the hearing two weeks ago that no jobs would be lost because of the consolidation. He said the Pendleton branch had the lowest traffic rate in the area, including the branches at Alexandria, McCordsville and Noblesville.
At the hearing, Lacy asserted the closure would save $300,000, a figure some Pendleton residents questioned.
