ANDERSON — A contract valued at about $2.2 million has been awarded to Fredericks Inc. Contractors to move forward with improvements at Mays Park at 10th Street and Madison Avenue.
The Anderson Parks Board voted unanimously without comment during a special meeting on Monday.
The overall cost is more than $300,000 less than initially anticipated. The funds will come from a $3 million bond refinanced last year by the Parks Board.
The Pendleton-based company will add a splash pad, playground and other features as part of the project scheduled to be completed by next summer.
The 3,000-square-foot splash pad is designed into three areas to accommodate toddlers, families and teens. The 4,500-square-foot playground is intended to attract children ages 2 to 12.
Additional amenities will include a trail on the north side of West 10th Street, improvements to the skate park, and two refurbished tennis courts and four pickle ball courts.
The plan also includes restrooms on both sides of 10th Street and two 30-foot-by-40-foot shelters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.