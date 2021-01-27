ANDERSON — The Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals delayed action Tuesday on a proposed soccer complex.
The board tabled the request of the Fishers Soccer Club doing business as Indy Premier for a special use for 24 acres in Green Township near the intersection of County Roads 900 South and 1000 West.
The decision to table the request was a result of several unanswered questions by BZA members and concerns from area residents.
Planning Director Brad Newman said the proposed site could include four outdoor soccer fields and, in the future, an indoor field.
He said the project would be completed in three phases and would eventually have 400 parking spaces. The group also is seeking a variance for an equipment building on the property that is zoned for agricultural use.
Newman recommended that a buffer zone be a condition of the requested special use along the property line where three residential houses are located.
Matt Quinn of Indy Premier said the nonprofit organization was formed in 1979 and the Madison County site was chosen because of its proximity to Fishers and the price of the land.
Quinn said a proposed retention pond might not be needed if enough water could be obtained from wells to irrigate the soccer fields.
Newman said the Madison County Drainage Board should look at the proposed development and make a recommendation to the BZA.
Local property owner Robert Imel asked the special use be denied, noting that five multi-use fields are located within a mile at Cyntheanne Park in Fishers and ground was available at the Ingalls Business Park.
Imel also raised concerns about noise, lighting and traffic in the area.
Quinn said the group has tried to rent the fields at Cyntheanne Park but that facility is already heavily used.
Resident Daniel Jones agreed that there should be a buffer zone but said drainage is a concern.
“The northwest corner by my house is the low spot on the field,” he said.
BZA president John Simmermon said a culvert would have to be constructed in the buffer wall to drain Jones’ property.
Simmermon said the BZA should consider approving the project in three phases and that water to irrigate the fields was going to be problematic.
“We should consider the request with the retention pond,” he said.
The BZA wants additional information, including a recommendation from the Madison County Drainage Board, before voting on the special-use request.
other business
The BZA approved a special-use request for the opening of a used car lot on Ind. 32, west of County Road 900 South.
Amy Jones said the property would have 10 to 15 vehicles for sale, which is located on the same parcel as Lapel Storage.
She said the Frankton-Lapel Community Schools didn’t have any objection to the opening of the business near the Lapel High School.
Stony Creek Motors is expected to open within the next six months.
