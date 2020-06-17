ANDERSON — There could be a ban on indoor smoking throughout Madison County following action by the local board of health.
The Madison County Board of Health on Wednesday voted to recommend a total smoking ban in the county by Oct. 22, with an exception for cigar bars.
The smoking ban would include Hoosier Park Racing & Casino and all bars and restaurants in the county.
The Board of Health in May discussed a total smoking ban as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Since 2012, Indiana law has prohibited smoking in most public buildings, and smokers are required to be at least eight feet from an entrance.
The state law allows smoking in fraternal organizations, bars and casinos.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator for the Madison County Health Department, said a county smoking ordinance can be more restrictive then the state law.
At the May meeting, the members of the Board of Health said that since the restrictions from the pandemic were being lifted by the state it was the right time to implement a smoking ban in the county.
Grimes said she has had discussions with Hoosier Park Racing & Casino and they were not interested in going smoke free.
“We discussed that now was a good time to go smoke free,” she said.
Grimes said the casino in French Lick reopened as smoke free.
The recommendation by the Board of Health requires the adoption of a smoking ban by an ordinance of the Madison County Commissioners.
Karesa Knight-Wilkerson, executive director of Intersect, said the organization is circulating a petition for the county to go smoke free.
“Some bars in Madison County have opened smoke free,” she said.
Knight-Wilkerson said the Four Winds casino is smoke free and the casinos in both Illinois and Ohio are smoke free.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
