ANDERSON — The Anderson Board of Public Works approved a replat of almost 6 acres along 53rd Street, but urged construction of additional sidewalks.
The Board of Public Works on Tuesday approved the request by Charles Street Associates to replat the entire 5.93 acres into three separate parcels.
The property is located east of Gordon’s Food Service and includes the private road leading from 53rd Street into the Walmart store.
Last week, the Anderson Plan Commission approved the replat but denied a waiver by Charles Street Associates for the installation of sidewalks.
The Plan Commission agreed to the construction of sidewalks when development takes place.
David Eicks, chairman of the Board of Public Works, asked if there was any way the city could require the developer to construct sidewalks along the private drive leading to Walmart.
Tim Stires, assistant director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said the city can’t require construction of sidewalks on a private drive.
Eicks said the city should urge the developer to install sidewalks in the event of future residential development in the area.
Charles Street Associates has indicated the lot adjoining Gordon’s Food Service would be developed for the proposed Caliber Collision Center, the second of the three lots would be the private drive and the third would be the 3.7 acres to the east of the access road.
Stires said since the 3.7 acres continue to be zoned for a community shopping center there is a chance it could be developed in the future.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board approved a license to encroach for a sign at 1232 Meridian St.
Stires said the overhead sign will extend over the sidewalk for a new business Season’s Best Christian Store.
The business is already in operation.
The board approved a $8,750 contract with GG Safety & Environmental Consulting for annual safety training of Anderson Water Department employees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.