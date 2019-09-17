ANDERSON – The Anderson Civilian Review Board has voted not to consider a complaint filed against Fred Reese by the Anderson Zion Baptist Church.
The Civilian Review Board made that decision Monday after noting there was no signature on the complaint.
Also, since there is a pending lawsuit involving the Zion Baptist Church and Reese, the board said it could not respond.
The complaint alleged that Reese, who is the supervisor of maintenance for the Anderson City Building, met after hours in his city building office with his attorney, Montague Oliver, and two deacons of the church. It was alleged to be in violation of city policy.
Jewel Morgan, chairman, said this was a church matter and not a matter for the board to consider.
“The complaint is against using the city building,” member JB Shelton said. “Is that allowed?
“What’s the policy for use by city employees of the city building when it’s closed?” she asked.
Reese said Tuesday there was never a meeting in his office pertaining to the church.
Councilman Ollie H. Dixon said the Civilian Review Board should not jump to conclusions concerning the city’s policy.
“It’s a church matter and should be decided by the church,” he said. “You need to find out what each department head is allowed to do. I’m not sure the Civilian Review Board should address the complaint.”
Morgan said the complaint should be filed with the administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr.
FILLING VACANCIES
The members had a lengthy discussion on filling vacancies on the board.
Each member of the Anderson City Council is allowed to name a representative to the Civilian Review Board.
It was noted that there has been no representation from the 2nd District, represented by Councilwoman Donna Davis, for three years.
Randy Willis had served on the board as the 2nd District appointee, but was asked to resign because he no longer resided in the district.
The bylaws indicate a member could be removed after missing three consecutive meetings.
The ordinance creating the Civilian Review Board, adopted in 2011, if a member fails to attend the meetings the president of the Anderson City Council can name a replacement.
The board voted to ask the City Council to name a board member for the 2nd District. The naming of a replacement requires a majority vote of the City Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.