ELWOOD — Despite attempts to locate family members of an 89-year-old Army veteran, his body has gone unclaimed, according to the coroner.
George R. Green, 89, of Elwood, died Dec. 5, said Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone.
Noone said she has had to make funeral arrangements for Green without his family because none of his relatives have come forward or been located.
“All leads have led nowhere,” Noone said noting that there are two families with the Green last name living in Elwood.
Noone said Green was born May 25, 1930, in Elwood and was a lifelong resident who served in the U.S. Army.
