ANDERSON — Anderson police are investigating a bomb threat at the Key Bank on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were dispatched to the Key Bank at 5457 S. Scatterfield Road in Anderson about 12:21 p.m. to investigate a bomb threat, according to an email from Maj. Joel Sandefur.
He said Anderson Fire Department personnel were also dispatched to the bank and the call remains under investigation.
Sings posted on the front doors of the building said the bank was temporarily closed until 2 p.m.
A number of people pulled into the bank's parking lot to conduct business and turned away in frustration after reading the sign on the door.
Phillip Rogers visited the bank after authorities had left the branch, but before it reopened. He said he has been a Key Bank customer for about four years.
"This is the only one in town, too," he said. "They closed the ones on Nichol Avenue and Broadway."
Employees at the location declined to comment regarding the bomb threat.
