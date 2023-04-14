ANDERSON — Three Madison County area school systems implemented an e-learning day Friday after overnight bomb threats were emailed to “several dozen” schools across the state.
Frankton-Lapel, Madison-Grant and Shenandoah all went to e-learning for the day.
“Early this morning, the Indiana State Police were made aware of an email message to several dozen Indiana schools threatening the use of explosive devices that had allegedly been planted on various school campuses,” the statement reads.
“We immediately allocated all intelligence resources to investigate the validity of the threat. … At this time no suspicious or explosive devices have been found in any of our schools.”
Madison County Sheriff John Beeman said Friday the local threats were received just before midnight. Deputies working the midnight shift went to the effected schools to investigate, and the county dispatched bomb sniffing dogs to the schools, according to the sheriff.
“We’re working with Indiana Homeland Security, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department and local law enforcement agencies,” Beeman said.
Jeff Dyer, executive director of the Madison County Emergency Management Agency, said the agency had not received information about the bomb threats.
“Right now, there is no credible threat in Madison County,” he said.
Madison-Grant school officials issued a statement to parents concerning the e-learning day and directed students not to report to school.
"All Madison-Grant schools will be on an e-learning day for April 14, 2023. Parents and students, please check your email for more information. Student assignments will be posted by 12 p.m. Have a good weekend, Argylls!"
The Herald Bulletin will update this story as more information becomes available.