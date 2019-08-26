ANDERSON – With three pending felony cases and new charges filed over the weekend D’Vante Strong is being held on a $500,000 full cash only bond.
Strong, 25, 2300 block of Halford Street, was arrested on Sunday morning on felony charges of battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm and being a habitual offender.
He has pending charges of maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a handgun without a license, felon in possession of a handgun, theft and resisting law enforcement.
During his initial court appearance on Monday, Strong asked Magistrate Jason Childers for the standard bond on the charges because he was working full-time as a machine operator.
Childers said the $500,000 bond was set because of the pending criminal charges and the new offenses.
“Did you read the PCs on my pending charges?” Strong asked.
Childers said Strong’s attorney could make a request to reduce the bond.
Strong reportedly approached Jimmie Campbell in the parking lot of the Courtyard Apartments in the 2700 block of West 16th Street, according to the probable cause affidavit filed by the Anderson Police Department.
Strong reportedly was holding a concealed gun underneath a coat and asked Campbell if he wanted to purchase the weapon for $600.
After Campbell said he couldn’t afford the gun, it is alleged that Strong said he wanted the man’s wallet and pointed the gun at his face.
The probable cause affidavit states the two men struggled over control of the gun and, it is believed, three rounds were fired. One of the bullets hit Campbell in the hand.
Campbell reportedly shoved Strong away and ran through the apartment building.
