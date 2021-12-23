LEBANON — The parents of a young man with spina bifida are charged with neglect after they called 911 in April and medics found him unconscious and covered in filth, according to court records.
By then, 23-year-old Brandon Maxwell had lain in bed three months, police reported.
His parents, Lloyd D. Maxwell, 46, and Bridget Toney, 46, were each charged with one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury. They were arrested Dec. 17; Lloyd Maxwell remains in the Boone County Jail, while Bridget Toney was released on bond.
Maxwell suffered from numerous decubitus ulcers, also called bedsores, on the lower half of his body, police reported. Some were deep enough to expose bone, and a doctor found feces and mouse droppings in his wounds, according to court records.
Doctors determined his wounds were severely infected and “non-healable,” according to court documents. They at considered an amputation from the navel down but determined Maxwell was not a good candidate, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Brandon has the intellectual ability of a 10- or 12-year-old and couldn't care for himself, according to court records.
“End-of-life care was the remaining option for Brandon,” Lebanon Police Detective Bryan Spencer reported. Other family members now care for Brandon, authorities said Tuesday.
Brandon told police he’d been immobile since December 2020, that the last time someone helped him with his wounds was in February when his sister assisted with a spot on his foot that he couldn’t reach, and that no one helped him with restroom needs since January, according to the affidavit.
Decubitus ulcers, also called pressure ulcers, occur in skin covering bony places, such as ankles, hips and tailbones, and are usually caused by prolonged pressure. Brandon told police he had been confined to his bed since January, Detective Spencer reported.
His sister took him to a doctor for one bedsore in October 2020 and was alarmed at his deteriorated condition when she visited in March, according to court records. She reportedly called Adult Protective Services.
APS investigator Jason Fletcher visited Brandon in his parents’ South Meridian Street apartment three days before he was hospitalized, according to reports. Fletcher told police he smelled an extremely foul odor on the stairs to the apartment, that Brandon was in bed with a blanket covering his lower body, and Fletcher didn’t see the sores, Spencer wrote.
“Fletcher advised that due to Brandon’s answers to his questions and his denial of his parents neglecting him, Fletcher did not have any reason to remove Brandon or to assist in any way,” Spencer wrote.
The county prosecutor's office and Lebanon police are determining if other charges are warranted.
The charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury carries a sentence of three to 16 years; the presumptive sentence is nine years.
