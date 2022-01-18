INDIANAPOLIS — On a visit to the Indiana Statehouse, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun didn’t say whether his future career in politics included a run for governor in 2024, as rumored by politicos. He insisted that he didn’t coordinate elected positions to achieve higher offices.
“When I decided to run for state representative (in 2014) … I wasn’t calculating,” Braun said. “That was a decision because I saw what can be done with an effective state government.”
Braun has advocated for term limits for members of Congress, repeatedly saying he would only run for one more term. His current term ends Jan. 3, 2025. Indiana's next gubernatorial election is set for Nov. 5, 2024.
He also didn’t explicitly share his views on whether the state should enact a tax cut or invest unexpected revenue but tried to advocate for both, saying leaders should “look at all of that.”
“As long as you maintain fiscal vigilance and you don’t start living beyond your means, and you’re chronically generating surpluses,you need to consider that,” Braun said. “(But) if you’re being bold in government, you need to pick a few things that you’re going to invest in … whether it be in setting the stage for lower health care costs, lowering the high cost of post-secondary education and rural broadband.”
Braun didn’t comment on Republican leadership’s decision not to pursue legislation related to health care in 2022. Indiana has some of the highest health care costs in the country but legislators, in two letters, pushed for hospitals and insurance carriers to deal with the issue themselves.
“You need bold leadership when you’re taking on the biggest business in Indiana, which is health care … that’s where you’ve got to stick your neck out,” Braun said. “Most people aren’t willing to stick their neck out on issues like that.”
