ANDERSON — With more than 40 local law enforcement officers in attendance, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun said his bill to change qualified immunity is going nowhere in Congress.
Braun, R-Indiana, was at Good's Candy Shop in Anderson on Wednesday to meet with local residents.
Qualified immunity is a legal protection for police officers, prosecutors and judges from being sued for damages in a civil lawsuit.
Braun last month introduced legislation that would have changed the standard to limited immunity for criminal justice employees operating outside the law.
He told the gathered law enforcement officials that the legislation was introduced so the issue would be discussed by members of the U.S. Senate.
The bill was meant as a template to bring the issue up for discussion through the legislative process, he said.
“Qualified immunity is not going anywhere,” he said of the proposed bill. “It’s a political issue.”
Braun said Democrats in Congress wanted to pass legislation addressing no-knock serving of warrants, chokeholds and qualified immunity.
“Social justice, police reform and law and order should be important,” he said. “We should address any issue where there is injustice.”
Braun said that instead of addressing police reform and law and order issues at the federal level it should be discussed at the local level.
“There will be nothing done until after the election,” he said of the 2020 presidential campaign.
Braun acknowledged that if the qualified immunity provision is removed or changed people will not want to have a career in law enforcement.
“Police have to have some immunity,” he said. “No one would want to be a police officer. We can leave it as it is or move to hold bad apples accountable.”
Braun said it wouldn’t be right to eliminate qualified immunity for police officers.
He pledged that he would take no action on the issue without input from Indiana police officers.
“This issue won’t go away,” Braun said. “It has to be solved at the local level.”
Mike Anderson, president of the Anderson Fraternal Order of Police, said the union is totally opposed to any change in qualified immunity for police officers.
“We’re taking the same position as the state and national president of the FOP (Fraternal Order of Police) about the comments he made on qualified immunity,” he said.
Anderson said any change in qualified immunity would affect the hiring of new officers and those currently working in the profession.
“It’s a slippery slope,” he said. “We want quality, vested police officers who take the profession seriously. If you take away qualified immunity, you have to qualify to have it.”
Anderson said it only applies to civil lawsuits and doesn’t mean an officer can’t be terminated.
“It’s protection for the police officers and the community,” he said.
