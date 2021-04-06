ANDERSON — U.S. Sen. Mike Braun said that until the nation's border is made secure, there is little chance of immigration reform in the near future.
Braun, R-Indiana, visited Anderson Speedway on Tuesday during a stop in Anderson and met with The Herald Bulletin.
Braun, who recently made a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border, said what is taking place is an “unforced error” by the Biden administration.
He said illegal border crossings were at an all-time low during the Trump administration and there was cooperation from the Mexico government.
Braun said children and mothers are crossing the border because it’s the easiest way to just walk right in.
“There are so many coming in that the relief valve is catch and release,” he said.
“What President Trump did was working. It wasn’t going to address the underlying issue of immigration reform,” Braun said. “We can’t do that until you have a secure border. Otherwise, you’re not fixing the underlying issues in the first place."
Braun said President Joe Biden should acknowledge what the Border Patrol said the biggest benefit in managing this whole crisis was: the wall that was being built. He said that work has stopped, leaving 75-foot gaps in the border wall.
“It’s a mess,” Braun said. “It was something that was not broken and it went backwards. We need to go back and listen to the Border Patrol and then get Democrats and Republicans together.
“Secure the border. And if you don’t secure the border, this is just a waste of time,” he said. “Secure the border, then work on comprehensive immigration reform, which means letting more people in legally.”
Concerning the proposed $2 trillion infrastructure bill, Braun said questions are if it is needed and will the spending be targeted.
“This is a wish list that has expanded the definition of infrastructure,” he said. “Maybe 20% to 30% that would be for roads and bridges and the rest is an expanded definition of infrastructure.
“I could support the bill if it’s carved down to strictly roads and bridges, inland waterways, rail and maybe air.”
Braun said that, like the nation’s COVID-19 relief bills, this proposal is borrowing every penny.
“How do you pay for it?” he said.
