FedEx shooting

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a report of shots being fired at the FedEx facility at 8951 Mirabel Road in Indianapolis.

IMPD officers said they found "multiple victims at this time" and said they were investigating a "mass casualty shooting."

Interstate 70 has been shut down near the facility.

This story will be updated when more details become available.

