INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a report of shots being fired at the FedEx facility at 8951 Mirabel Road in Indianapolis.
IMPD officers said they found "multiple victims at this time" and said they were investigating a "mass casualty shooting."
Interstate 70 has been shut down near the facility.
#TrafficAlert I-70 is closed in both directions between I-465 and Ronald Regan Pkwy due to police activity in the area. Please seek alternate routes— Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) April 16, 2021
This story will be updated when more details become available.
