Anderson a site for redistricting hearing
INDIANAPOLIS — Public hearings have been set for Indiana’s upcoming redrawing of congressional and legislative election districts, although no proposed new maps will be available by then.
The hearings involving the House and Senate elections committees will be in eight cities around the state Aug. 6-7 and at the Statehouse in Indianapolis on Aug. 11, legislative officials said Thursday.
The hearing in Anderson will be Aug. 6. That same day, hearings are also planned in Columbus, Lafayette and Valparaiso. The Aug. 7 hearings will be in in Elkhart, Evansville, Fort Wayne and Sellersburg.
Man dies after mower enters pond
FRANKFORT — A central Indiana man died in a lawn mowing accident that left him trapped beneath a riding lawn mower that entered a pond, police said.
Harold Vice, 78, of Frankfort, was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday after Clinton County sheriff’s deputies discovered him trapped underneath the lawn mower, police said.
Deputies were called about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday to conduct a welfare check on a man last seen mowing his yard in the city about 25 miles northwest of Indianapolis.
Ex-housing director indicted for fraud
SOUTH BEND — The former executive director of a northern Indiana city’s housing authority has been indicted along with four others in a scheme that allegedly defrauded the U.S. government of millions of dollars.
Tonya Robinson, former executive director of the South Bend Housing Authority, and the others are accused of creating fraudulent housing authority payment checks for contracting work that was not actually done, federal prosecutors said.
The contractors cashed and deposited those checks, and kicked back a portion of the money to Robinson, 58, and other authority employees, according to court documents, the South Bend Tribune reported.
Millions expected from opioid deal
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will receive $507 million as part of a multistate agreement to settle a lawsuit against opioid distributors designed to bring relief to people struggling with addiction to the drug, officials said Wednesday,
Attorney General Todd Rokita said the settlement marks a step forward in efforts to end the opioid epidemic and provide justice to families affected by opioid addiction.
“While no amount of money will ever compensate for the loss and pain that’s resulted from the scourge of addiction across our state, this significant settlement will go a long way in preventing a crisis of this kind from ever happening again,” Rokita said.
Purdue says 60% of students vaccinated
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University says 60% of incoming students and 66% of school employees have submitted proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 four weeks before the Aug. 13 fall semester deadline. Classes begin Aug. 23.
Purdue announced the figures Tuesday in its first release of overall campus vaccination rates. It is strongly encouraging all students and employees to get the vaccine if possible.
Its students’ vaccination rate is about twice the rate of individuals ages 16-29 across the state, the school said.
