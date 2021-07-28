Health agency urges masks inside
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Public Health Department recommended Tuesday that all residents of the county that includes Indianapolis wear masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.
The department said the recommendation was “especially important for those who are, or who live with someone who is, at higher risk for complications from COVID-19.”
The recommendation came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made a similar recommendation, citing a rise in cases and waning vaccination rates and revising its guidance issued in May.
The department said “vaccination remains our most powerful tool against COVID-19, and masks provide an extra layer of protection.”
Backpack giveaway is set for Thursday
ANDERSON — About 220 backpacks filled with school supplies will be given away from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at Sugar Fork Crossing.
The supplies are for children in kindergarten through Grade 4.
Those arriving are asked to park and sign in with household information. Residents of the assisted living and memory care community will hand out backpacks, one per child, until supplies are gone. Each family may receive up to two backpacks.
Sugar Fork Crossing is at 1745 E. 67th St.
DNR completes stocking of bass
ANDERSON — The Department of Natural Resources recently completed its annual stocking of striped bass and hybrid striped bass across several lakes in Indiana, including Madison County’s Shadyside Lake.
The fish stocked in 2021 should reach a fishable size of 14 inches in 2023 and begin to exceed 20 inches in 2024.
2 teens arrested in fatal shooting
TERRE HAUTE — Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl in Terre Haute, authorities say.
Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said he has requested a 15-year-old’s case be waived to adult court in connection with the slaying Friday of Chloe Carroll of Terre Haute.
That boy faces initial charges including murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm without a license, police have said. A 17-year-old also arrested faces charges including possession of a firearm by a child and theft of a firearm.
Development panel will meet Thursday
ANDERSON — The Anderson Community Development Corp. will meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, July 29, in the boardroom at Anderson Housing Authority. The meeting can be joined via Zoom. The Housing Authority is at 528 W. 11th St.
APD pension board sets Aug. 2 meeting
ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department Pension Board will hold a special meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, in the department’s training room.
The Herald Bulletin and Associated Press
