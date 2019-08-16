Convicted killer commits suicide
TERRE HAUTE — The Indiana Department of Corrections said 39-year-old Clinton Bryan Mackey died Saturday in a prison shower at the New Castle Correctional Facility. An autopsy performed Monday determined his manner of death to be suicide caused by asphyxia due to hanging.
The former West Terre Haute man pleaded guilty in January 2015 to voluntary manslaughter in 19-year-old Erika Case's September 1998 stabbing death. The Vigo County Sheriff's Office had re-investigated the cold case with assistance from a team from TNT's "Cold Justice" television program.
Man gets probation for school tirade
SOUTH BEND — A man who allegedly trying to ram police vehicles responding to his reported tirade at a northern Indiana school in 2017 has been sentenced to probation.
Prosecutors initially charged Melvin D. Ward III with intimidation, resisting law enforcement and attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon. He pleaded guilty but mentally ill in 2018 to intimidation, participated in Veterans Court treatment and this week received the one-year suspended sentence.
Guard whistle blower cries foul
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman says she's upset that the Indiana National Guard's leader was allowed to retire just days after she filed a lawsuit accusing him of retaliating against her for reporting his alleged affair with a subordinate.
Adjutant General Courtney Carr submitted his resignation to Gov. Eric Holcomb on Saturday. That followed the lawsuit filed by Shari McLaughlin on Aug. 1 against Carr.
Purdue lands food safety grant
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University has landed a $10 million federal grant to jump-start a new laboratory devoted to improving food safety in developing nations.
The funding from the United States Agency for International Development will go toward Purdue's new Feed the Future Innovation Lab for Food Safety. That lab will collaborate with Cornell University to develop programs to improve food safety in Bangladesh, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Kenya and Senegal.
Farmers market reopens after threats
BLOOMINGTON — A Saturday farmers market will reopen this weekend with increased security after being suspended because of alleged threats of violence.
Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton last month suspended the market for two weeks after learning of "threats from individuals who have connections to past white nationalist violence." Officials said this week some nearby streets will be closed and more police will be on hand.
Industrial explosion injures 3 workers
EAST CHICAGO — An explosion at a chemical tank cleaning business in northwestern Indiana injured three workers.
The blast happened Wednesday morning at T.A.C. East Inc. in an industrial area of East Chicago. City Fire Chief Anthony Serna said that three employees suffered first-, second- and third-degree burns to their arms and legs and were taken to a hospital in stable condition. Serna said the explosion happened in the garage portion of the business, with fire spreading to its office area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.