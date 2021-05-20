ANDERSON — Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. provided a review of the activities in the city over the past year during the Wake Up Breakfast on Thursday, hosted by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce at the Anderson Museum of Art.
“The coronavirus impacted all of our lives,” he said. “I hope that everyone gets vaccinated.
“During the last 1 ½ years the city has continued to operate,” Broderick said of the pandemic. “I’m happy with the progress we continue to make.
“We continue to improve the quality of life and quality of place for the community,” he said. "We continue to work hard to keep Anderson moving in the right direction."
The new Anderson Transit Center at the corner of Jackson and 13th streets is scheduled for completion by mid-August.
“This started during the administration of Mayor (J Mark) Lawler,” Broderick said. “We have been working on this for four years.”
The Transit Center will house the City of Anderson Transit System with space for mixed uses of retail and office space.
Broderick said his administration is negotiating now with potential tenants.
He said the improvements to Mays Park, which will include a splash pad, new tennis courts and a playground, are scheduled to be completed by mid-July.
Broderick said improvements have been made to Funk and Shadyside parks.
He said the proposed $20 million for Athletic Park is moving to the next phase of getting public input on the project.
“We hope to draw people from other areas to the downtown area,” Broderick said. “The city is purchasing a trolley to run a route in the downtown area to include Anderson University and John Street.”
He said the administration is still working on locating a grocery store in the former Marsh property on Nichol Avenue, now owned by the Anderson Redevelopment Commission.
Broderick noted the city has received a fifth $1 million grant through the state’s Community Crossings program.
He said the planned work in 2021 includes Cross Street from Raible Avenue to Rangeline Road and on Columbus Avenue from 38th to 46th streets.
The Anderson Street Department completed work on 27 streets in 2020, Broderick said.
Another infrastructure project is the multi-million dollar White River Interceptor sewer.
Broderick said during periods of heavy rain the water pollution plant is unable to treat all the water.
“This is part of the long-term control plan,” he said. “The sewer extends from Edgewater Park to Scatterfield Road. It’s important for the environment and to keep the White River clean.”
Broderick said additional housing is planned for the downtown area, including the Sweet Galilee project on John Street and the Anderson Housing Authority’s plans for the Lincolnshire Apartments.
“There are new housing starts throughout the city,” he said.
