ANDERSON — With the start of his second term less than two months away Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said it’s too early to contemplate any potential changes.
Broderick is the first mayor in Anderson to be elected to two consecutive terms since the four terms of Democrat J. Mark Lawler from 1988 through 2003.
“I’m going to take a couple of days and then start making some decisions on what we accomplished over the past four years,” he said Thursday. “Right now it’s too early in the process.”
Broderick said his game plan is to look at what each department has accomplished and determine if there needs to be some tweaking or changes made.
“In advance of the election I didn’t make any decisions,” he said of his victory Tuesday over Republican Rick Gardner and Libertarian Rob Jozwiak.
Broderick said he intends to look at the different departments of city government in terms of what was done over the past four years and plans for the next four years.
“I want some flexibility as we work to keep the city moving in the right direction,” he said.
Currently only the chief of the Anderson Police Department is not a permanent appointment by Broderick.
He appointed Jake Brown as interim chief when Tony Watters was demoted in October.
“I’ve said that after the election I would look at any possible changes,’ Broderick said. “If there is a going to be a change people will be given the opportunity to apply for the position.”
The current Broderick appointments include: David Eicks, chairman of the Board of Public Works; Richard Symmes and Jack Keesling as members of the Board of Public Works; Doug Whitham, city controller; Todd Fisher, director of Municipal Development Department; Greg Winkler, executive director of Anderson Economic Development Department; Dave Cravens, chief of Anderson Fire Department; Tom Brown, director of Human Resources; Tami Tatum-Dixon, director of Human Relations; Lelia Kelley, director of Anderson Community Development; and Jama Donovan, superintendent of Anderson Parks & Recreation Department.
Other Broderick appointments are: Merle Jones, director of City of Anderson Transit System; John Allman, superintendent of Anderson Street Department; Tony Pochard, superintendent of Anderson Municipal Light & Power; Nara Manor, superintendent of Anderson Water Pollution Control; and Neal McKee, superintendent of Anderson Water Department.
