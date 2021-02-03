ANDERSON — Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. has signed a letter with 440 other mayors seeking adoption of President Joe Biden’s pandemic stimulus package.
Biden is asking Congress to approve a $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill, while Republicans have proposed a $618 billion bill.
Broderick said Tuesday that a letter to congressional members was drafted by the U.S. Conference of Mayors and will lobby for passage of Biden’s proposal.
“Most of the COVID-19 funding went to other programs,” he said. “The next stimulus package should provide assistance to local communities.”
Broderick said cities like Anderson have spent their own revenue resources to provide the necessary protective measures.
“There is a breaking point,” he said of the expenditures. “We made adjustments to the 2021 budget anticipating a decline in revenues.
“By building up the city’s operating balance we were able to cover those expenses,” Broderick said. “If this had happened four years ago, the city would not have had the available funds.”
Local communities need financial assistance, he said.
Of the two proposals, Broderick said there is nothing wrong with reaching a compromise.
“For four years, the Republicans ran up the debt during the Trump presidency,” Broderick said “Now, they’re voicing concerns about the deficit.”
He said the national, state and local economies have to “dig out” of the pandemic and eventually the government has to help create jobs and wealth.
“That will eventually dig us out of the debt,” Broderick said. “We don’t want to see the middle class collapse. We need consumers to have money to spend in local businesses.”
Broderick said the Republican proposed stimulus package is too little.
“I believe they will reach a compromise,” he said. “This is a starting point in the discussions.”
Other Indiana mayors representing both political parties have signed the letter, including Joe Hogsett of Indianapolis; Jim Brainard, Carmel; Jerome Price, Gary; Jeff Gahan, New Albany; and Thomas Henry, Fort Wayne.
"American cities and our essential workers have been serving at the frontlines of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic for nearly a year," the letter reads. "We have been charged with executing herculean public health efforts and an unprecedented emergency response.
“Despite immense fiscal pressure, your local government partners oversaw those efforts, while trying to maintain essential services and increase our internal capacity to provide support for residents and businesses who have been crippled by a tanking economy,” the letter continued.
